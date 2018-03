CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police have arrested a man Sunday they say shot at police officers.

Investigators say Robert Marlin Cole, 25, was drinking and playing loud music near 3115 Dee Drive Saturday night. As police approached the group, the men ran and officers say Cole shot at the officers.

During the investigation into the shooting, a loaded magazine for a .45 caliber handgun and narcotics were found near the scene of the shooting.

Cole was located by police on Sunday, arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder.