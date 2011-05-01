Update: Osama Bin Laden killed

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. official says Osama bin Laden has been buried at sea.

After bin Laden was killed in a raid by U.S. forces in Pakistan, senior administration officials said the body would be handled according to Islamic practice and tradition. That practice calls

for the body to be buried within 24 hours, the official said.

Finding a country willing to accept the remains of the world's most wanted terrorist would have been difficult, the official said. So the U.S. decided to bury him at sea.

The official, who spoke Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive national security matters, did not immediately say where that occurred.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - NBC News has confirmed that Osama Bin Laden has been killed by a U.S. military action. Bin Laden's body is in U.S. custody.

Osama bin Laden was killed in a compound close to the Pakistani capital on Sunday. No Americans were harmed in the firefight. Bin Laden was shot at least once in the head, according to NBC sources.

The first tip that led to today's firefight came in August. Intelligence sources have been working toward this day for several months.

President Obama addressed the nation after 11:30 p.m. Sunday by saying, "Justice has been done."