by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Although residents of the Tennessee Valley will continue to focus on post-tornado cleanup this week, I wanted to post this for those who are interested. Air Quality Awareness Week is this week, May 2-6. Details at http://www.weather.gov/airquality/

Created Sunday, May 1, 2011 at 9:30 p.m.