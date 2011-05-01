April weather recap

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--April, 2011 was wetter and warmer than normal. Here's the month in review by the numbers based on records from the Chattanooga airport.

Average monthly temperature: 64.3o F, 4.7o above normal

Highest temperature: 88o on April 9

25 of the 30 days recorded highs in the 70s or 80s

Total rainfall: 8.84", 4.61" above normal

Greatest 24 hour rainfall: 3.27" on April 15-16

6 days with 0.5" or more of rain, 3 days with 1" or more

Of course, April 27 was a day we'll never forget. The widespread tornado outbreak that day will go down as perhaps the most destructive weather event in the region's history. 11 tornadoes were confirmed in Channel 3's TN counties and 5 in our GA counties, claiming close to 40 lives and causing devastating property damage. Effected areas continue to be surveyed by the National Weather Service. Also, an EF-4 tornado ripped through neighboring DeKalb county, AL.

