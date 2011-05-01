Suspects charged for looting storm-damaged business

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- The Bradley County Sheriff's Office filed charges against two adults and two juveniles in the theft of a backpack sprayer machine from a business on Archer Lane. The business was severely damaged in last Wednesday's tornadoes.

While patrolling an area of Dalton Pike, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers noticed three individuals preparing to move beer and other beverages from a building where a small store once stood.

The TWRA officers contacted Bradley County Sheriff's deputies, upon further investigation the sprayer was recovered at the home of Larry Dean Gibson Jr., 22, on Blythe Avenue. Gibson has been charged with theft under $500, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and an earlier warrant for misdemeanor probation violation.

Dustin M. Lemons, 23, of Central Street NW in Cleveland also faces charges, including theft under $500, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication.

Both juveniles are 17-years-old and are being held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Unit.

Tennessee Code allows judges to double penalties during times of a declared emergency situation.