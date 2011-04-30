UPDATED: Storm reports from Wednesday's historic event

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

18 confirmed tornadoes in the TN, GA, and AL counties of the Channel 3 viewing area. Check out the map at the link below. The National Weather Service may still have to survey damage in areas where a possible tornado struck last Wednesday but has not been confirmed.

http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/?n=meso_tracks

Updated Tuesday, May 3, 2011 at 4:20 p.m.

Wednesday's tornado outbreak in the Tennessee Valley added to an already historic April with regard to severe weather in the United States. Here's the latest report from NOAA:

http://www.noaanews.noaa.gov/april_2011_tornado_information.html

Updated Sunday, May 1, 2011 at 8:40 p.m.

This afternoon the National Weather Service confirmed another tornado in the Channel 3 viewing area--an EF-0 in McMinn county. Details at https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201105011837-KMRX-NOUS44-PNSMRX

Updated Sunday, May 1, 2011 at 8:40 p.m.

Below are links to maps showing the tracks and EF ratings from the April 27, 2011 tornadoes in TN and GA.

TN: www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/?n=tor_outbreak_map

GA: www.srh.noaa.gov/ffc/?n=20110427_svrstorms

AL: www.srh.noaa.gov/hun/?n=stormsurveys_summary

Updated Sunday, May 1, 2011 at 2:18 p.m.

Below are links to the latest National Weather Service storm reports from the historic severe weather and tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011. So far 15 tornadoes have been confirmed in the Channel 3 viewing area: 10 in TN, 5 in GA. Also, an EF-4 tornado was confirmed in DeKalb county, AL. Some of these reports may be revised in the future, but these are the most recent editions.

TN: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/stormreports/



GA: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/ffc/text.php?pil=atllsrffc

AL: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=HUN&issuedby=HUN&product=PNS&format=CI&version=7&glossary=0



Created Saturday, April 30, 2011 at 9:25 p.m.