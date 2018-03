CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- An elderly couple, without power since the historic storm, was found dead by their daughter Saturday afternoon.

Police say the couple on Fox Drive in Chattanooga was using a generator inside their closed garage, which released carbon monoxide that ultimately killed them.

It the fatalities are weather-related, since the couple had been without power since Wednesday's storm. It is unknown if FEMA will include them in the death toll.

Police are still on the scene along with Channel 3.

