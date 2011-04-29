Four killed by EF3 in Bledsoe

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- More than 70 people were killed in our area, but there are also survival stories. Jack Milliror has lived in his home on Dayton Mountain for 47 years. He was sitting in his living room when the storm hit, knocking him unconscious when he was thrown against a wall.

"I didn't even hear it," Milliror says. "Some people heard but I didn't."

Milliror had just checked the quiet sky outside his home in the Bledsoe County, New Harmony community, minutes before his whole life changed.

"It was rough," Milliror says. "We were right in the eye of the storm."

Like his New Harmony neighbors Milliror had been watching the news all day, and thought the area was in the clear by 7:30 p.m. But as the Channel 3 Storm Alert Team predicted, round three was on its way. Friday the National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado hit Bledsoe County.

County Mayor, Bobby Collier, says affecting over 200 families in the area alone. "This is the hardest hit area," Collier says of the New Harmony community. "Other damage in the county was minimal damage."

Hardest hit, and yet none of Bledsoe County's four fatalities happened here.

"I'm glad I'm still here," says Milliror.

All Milliror remembers is being thrown against his living room wall, which knocked him unconscious. Outside the storm rocked his home, ripping off the roof. As family members sift through scattered belongings Friday, Milliror says he won't take anymore chances next time mother nature attacks.

"If I ever hear a tornado is coming to the state again I'm gonna leave," says Milliror.

We're told by Sequatchie Valley Electric 2,000-3,000 customers are still without power Friday, which includes Bledsoe County.