CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Victims of Wednesday's destructive tornadoes have been in desperate need of some of the most basic things like water, soap, toothpaste, and food.

Channel 3 and its radio partners organized a donation drive two days after the storm. Listeners and viewers filled four tractor trailers and donated $20,000 in 12 hours.

Thousands of people stopped by "Operation Good Neighbor" at the BI-LO on Lee Highway in Chattanooga to drop off canned goods, paper goods, personal products, and even cash.

The outpouring of support was simply described as "overwhelming" by many who were there.

The drive was made possible through the efforts of BI-LO, Oakwood Baptist Church, and Channel 3's radio partners at US-101, Rock 105, My 98.1, and 103.7 KISS-FM.