CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- Schools and churches in Catoosa County are coming together to aid local storm victims.

Battlefield Parkway Church of the Nazarene, located by the Fort Oglethorpe Wal-Mart, Christ's Chapel, and LFO High School have come together for a donation drive.

They are seeking donations of all kinds, especially baby supplies, non-perishables, toiletries, flashlights, and water.

You can leave your contribution at Battlefield Parkway. LFO and Christ's Chapel will deliver the items to victims and relief crews in Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, and Lakeview where they are most needed.

The drive is underway now and will continue through Saturday.

In addition to providing aid, the drive is being held to reduce traffic in devastated areas, so relief crews can continue working without interference.

Poplar Springs Baptist and Ringgold United Methodist churches have opened their doors to provide victims and relief crews with hot meals.