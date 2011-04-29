Beer company contributing to relief efforts

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Fresh drinking water is being shipped to the Tennessee Valley from an unexpected source, a brewery in St. Louis.

Anheuser-Busch is shipping more than 360,000 cans of drinking water to areas affected by Wednesday's tornadoes.

"People throughout the South affected by the tornadoes are in need of fresh drinking water, and this is one way Anheuser-Busch and our local wholesalers can help," said Peter Kraemer, vice president of Supply for Anheuser-Busch. "We've provided this resource for many years to help communities across the United States because our business allows us to package and distribute canned water quickly."

The beer company says Tarver Distributing in Charleston, TN, and Eagle Rock Distributing in Dalton, GA, sent requests to the brewer for drinking water.

Anheuser-Busch says they have donated over 70 million cans of drinking water to rescuers and victims of natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and the flooding in Middle Tennessee.