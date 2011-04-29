After the Storm: How local companies can make a difference

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Following Wednesday's storms, many of you are seeking ways for your business to lend a helping hand.

The following organizations are working to aid victims of the recent disaster, and are looking for volunteers, in-kind donations (providing services in place of monetary donations), and contributions.

The United Way provides a variety of recovery services, such as the 211 system, which helps coordinate relief efforts for other area organizations.

You can help by writing a check to United Way of Greater Chattanooga. Write "Disaster Relief Fund" in the memo, and mail it to United Way, P.O. Box 4027, Chattanooga, TN 37405. For more information, call (423)-752-0300 or visit their website.

The Salvation Army is working to provide victims with shelter, collecting food, and is in need of financial contributions or in-kind donations.

For every dollar donated, 83 cents goes to help those less fortunate, and some local companies are matching donations. For more information, call (423) 756-1023 or visit their website.

Blood Assurance is seeking blood donations and have placed blood mobiles in the following locations:

4/29/11 Baylor School Chattanooga 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM



4/29/11 Chattanooga State Chattanooga 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM



4/29/11 CVS Monteagle 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM



4/29/11 Rockmart High School Rockmart 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM



4/29/11 McCallie School Chattanooga 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM



4/29/11 ARS Advertising Chattanooga 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



4/30/11 Signal Mountain Athletic Club Signal Mountain 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM.