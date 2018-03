CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was shot in the buttocks.

Police found 18-year-old Clarence Orton III in the roadway near 37th Street and Central Avenue.

Orton has been very uncooperative in giving details of where he was shot or by whom he was shot.

Police have also been unsuccessful in locating a crime scene.

He is been treated for a non-life threatening injury.



No other details are known.