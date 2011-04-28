UPDATE 5: NWS confirms additional tornadoes in TN Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – National Weather Service has begun to evaluate and confirm the paths of tornadoes throughout the area.

The confirmed tornado tracks in our area are:

EF-4 in Hamilton, Bradley and Polk, TN – 190 mph winds. 1/2 mile wide and 35 miles long.

EF-4 in DeKalb County, AL – 170 mph winds. 1/2 mile wide and 16 miles long. Touched down near Lakeview Community and traveled through Fyffe, Rainsville and Sylvania.

EF-4 in Catoosa County, GA - 175 mph max winds. 1/3 of a mile wide and 13 miles long. Touched down approximately 8:15pm along Davis Ridge Road. Travelled through Ringgold and into Tennessee.

EF-3 in Dade and Walker County, GA – 150 mph winds. 6/10ths mile wide and 18 miles long. Touched down approximately 5:35pm 5 miles southwest of Trenton. Lifted just west of Fort Oglethorpe.

EF-3 in Bledsoe County, TN – 140 mph winds. 1/4 mile wide and 9 miles long. Touched down around 8:30pm in Pitts Gap Road area of Graysville and traveled northeast to near New Harmony.

EF-2 in Hamilton County, TN – 110 mph winds. 500 yards wide and 1.5 miles long. Touched down around 8:55 am in the Lookout Valley and Tiftonia area.

EF-1 in Dade County, GA – 100 mph winds. 50 yards wide and 7 miles long. Touched down around 8:40am. Damage to homes and an elementary school

EF-1 in Dade County, GA – 110 mph winds. 100 yards wide and 3 miles long. Touched down around 7:50pm from near Fox Mountain to Rising Fawn.

EF-1 in Hamilton County, TN - 90 mph winds. Touched down around 6:15pm in East Ridge.

EF-1 in Bradley County, TN - 100 mph winds. 250 yards wide and 2.5 miles long. Touched down around 6:30pm near Cleveland.

EF-1 in Hamilton County, TN - 90 mph winds. 250 yards wide and 2 miles wide. Touched down in Red Bank in the Ely Rd/ Ashland Terrace area.

EF-4 in Jackson County Alabama started weakening and hit Marion County as an EF-2.

EF- 0 in Grundy County