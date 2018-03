RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The Ringgold Post Office is "inaccessible" to residents due to damage from Wednesday's storms.

The U.S. Postal Service is making alternate arrangements to provide mail through the Fort Oglethorpe location on Forrest Road.

Those with a post office box in Rinngold can pick-up their mail in Fort Oglethorpe, but will need identification.

Deliveries will continue for those in Ringgold where roads are passable and mailboxes are available. Those on impassable roads can retrieve their mail at the Fort Oglethorpe location the following day.