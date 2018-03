HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)—Governor Bill Haslam will be joined by Senator Bob Corker and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann in Hamilton and Bradley counties Thursday to tour areas affect by Wednesday night's storms.

The three will first tour APD 40 and Highway 40 in Cleveland at 1:35 PM, and then make their way to Apison Elementary School at 2:45 PM.

Governor Haslam and his wife, First Lady Crissy Haslam, expressed their condolences to those devastated by the disaster.

"As we clear away debris and start the process of repairing lives, there are many in East Tennessee facing the unimaginable loss of a family member," Haslam said. "On behalf of all Tennesseans, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by these storms."

The storms have caused 33 confirmed fatalities, along with heavy flooding and wide-spread debris.