UPDATED: Area death toll currently at 73; identities revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The death toll in the Channel 3 viewing area and neighboring northeast Alabama is now at 73.

Apison- 8 deaths, 28 severely injured



Bates Road:

Mary Hullander-Raper

Bob Raper

Donald Christian

Dorothy Christian



Clonts Road:

Jo Ann Darnell

Adam Carroll

Joshua Poe

Brenda Prescott





Ringgold- 8 deaths and 30 severely injured

Chelsea Black, 16

Cody Black, 21

Pamela Black, 46

Christopher Black, 47

Jack Estep, 61

Robert Jones, 47

Rhea McClannahan, 86

Holly Readus, 26

Bradley County- 9 deaths, "many severely injured"



Kandice Setterfield, 512 Blue Springs Lane

Evelyn Johnson, Leadmine Valley Road and Kelley

Robert King, age 78, Old Alabama Road

Lisa Pack, area of 1823 Leadmine Valley Road

Tami Glasgow, Hall Norwood and Blue Springs Road, a resident of Michigan

Chase Glasgow, 3 months old, Hall Norwood and Blue Springs Road

Rhonda Smith, 200 Gentry Lane

Tommy Evans, Old Powerline Lane

Eva Catlett, of Cleveland

Chattanooga- 1 death

Mai Crumley

Trenton- 2 deaths

Sequatchie County- 1 death

Bledsoe County - 4 deaths

Deborah Gibbs Fox, of Graysville

Harold Hudson Fox, of Graysville

Patricia Thompson, of Graysville

Loretta Winters Bellos, of Graysville

Jackson County, AL- 8 deaths

DeKalb County, AL - 32 Deaths, 100+ injured

Three University of Alabama students who died in Tuscaloosa storms on Wednesday are from Jackson County. Two were from Bryant, and one was from Pisgah.

A woman from Chickamauga, Janie Shannon, was killed in the storms in Higdon Alabama.

Channel 3 wants to remember all victims of these storms. If you have names or photos of anyone not mentioned here, please email them to news@wrcbtv.com.

Red Cross has established a website to help families reunite after damage:

www.redcross.org/safeandwell

