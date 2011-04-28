UPDATED: Area death toll currently at 73; identities revealed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Area death toll currently at 73; identities revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The death toll in the Channel 3 viewing area and neighboring northeast Alabama is now at 73.

Apison- 8 deaths, 28 severely injured

Bates Road:
Mary Hullander-Raper
Bob Raper
Donald Christian
Dorothy Christian


Clonts Road:
Jo Ann Darnell
Adam Carroll
Joshua Poe
Brenda Prescott


Ringgold- 8 deaths and 30 severely injured

Chelsea Black, 16

Cody Black, 21

Pamela Black, 46

Christopher Black, 47

Jack Estep, 61

Robert Jones, 47

Rhea McClannahan, 86

Holly Readus, 26

Bradley County- 9 deaths, "many severely injured"

Kandice Setterfield, 512 Blue Springs Lane
Evelyn Johnson, Leadmine Valley Road and Kelley
Robert King, age 78, Old Alabama Road
Lisa Pack, area of 1823 Leadmine Valley Road
Tami Glasgow, Hall Norwood and Blue Springs Road, a resident of Michigan
Chase Glasgow, 3 months old, Hall Norwood and Blue Springs Road
Rhonda Smith, 200 Gentry Lane
Tommy Evans, Old Powerline Lane
Eva Catlett, of Cleveland

Chattanooga- 1 death

Mai Crumley

Trenton- 2 deaths

Sequatchie County- 1 death

Bledsoe County - 4 deaths

Deborah Gibbs Fox, of Graysville
Harold Hudson Fox, of Graysville
Patricia Thompson, of Graysville
Loretta Winters Bellos, of Graysville

Jackson County, AL- 8 deaths

DeKalb County, AL - 32 Deaths, 100+ injured

Three University of Alabama students who died in Tuscaloosa storms on Wednesday are from Jackson County.  Two were from Bryant, and one was from Pisgah.

A woman from Chickamauga, Janie Shannon, was killed in the storms in Higdon Alabama.

Channel 3 wants to remember all victims of these storms. If you have names or photos of anyone not mentioned here, please email them to news@wrcbtv.com.

Red Cross has established a website to help families reunite after damage:

www.redcross.org/safeandwell

 

 

 

