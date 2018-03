TRENTON, DADE COUNTY (WRCB) – Dade County officials say two are dead after a possible tornado has hit an apartment complex in the county.

Sheriff Patrick Cannon says there are two confirmed fatalities and numerous residents injured at the complex.

Officials say there are several people trapped inside the complex and they are working to remove them from the rubble.

Emergency crews have set up a mass casualty triage at the church and are treating victims on the scene.

Hamilton County EMA says LifeForce has been dispatched to the area to aid with rescue.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.