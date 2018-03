CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Severe weather has claimed the life of a Chattanooga woman.

Police say the body of 41-year-old Mai Crumley was found in a mobile home park on Tall Pine Lane.

The woman was crushed by a tree that fell on her home while she was walking to a window. Her husband and son were seeking shelter in a closet at the time and were not injured.

A second tree destroyed a neighboring home in the park, but no one was injured.

This is the only weather-related death reported in Hamilton County.

