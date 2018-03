CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Here are the latest WATCHES and WARNINGS issued for the Channel 3 viewing area.

TORNADO WARNINGS:

Monroe County, TN until MIDNIGHT EDT.

TORNADO WATCHES:

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

We have several ways to keep you informed. Updated Watches and Warnings will scroll on the screen throughout the day. You can track and zoom the rain right to your neighborhood on the iRadar. Search "WRCB" for free local weather apps on iPhone and Droid. Other mobile devices can use m.WRCBtv.com. You can also interact with other viewers at Facebook.com/WRCBtv, Facebook.com/WRCBweather, Twitter.com/WRCBweather, and Twitter.com/WRCB. If you see weather problems and it is safe to do so, send a photo to pix@wrcbtv.com.