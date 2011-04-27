UPDATED: Church and business closing for Wednesday evening

Due to the recent and impending weather several business are closing early and churches have canceled activities for Wednesday evening.
2nd Missionary Baptist Church
Abba's House
Academic Urology at Erlanger
Battlefield Parkway Church of Nazarene
Bayside Baptist Church
Bellefounte Baptist Church
Betchel Gray Smith Counsel Center
Bicentennial Library and all branches closing at 12:30pm
Blue Springs Baptist Church
Boynton Baptist - Ringgold
Boynton Church of God
Brainerd Baptist
Brainerd Hills Baptist
Brainerd UMC
Burdette Baptist Churc
Burks United Methodist
Calvary Assembly of God
Calvary Baptist - Trenton
Calvary Church East Ridge
Calvary Independent Baptist - Soddy Daisy
Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle
Central Church of Christ
Chattanooga Employee Federal Credit Union closing at 1pm
Chattanooga Skin and Cancer Clinic closed
Chattanooga State Community College - Closing at 4:30pm
Chattem - Closed
Chickamauga Church of Christ
Christ UMC
Church of God Prophecy
Church of God Sanctified
Cleveland Christian Fellowship
Cleveland Cowboy Church
Cleveland First Church of Nazarene
Cleveland Mountain View Church of God
Cleveland State Community College
Community Baptist Church Signal Mtn
Concord Baptist
Coppinger Cove Baptist
Covenant Baptist Cleveland
Covenant Church Soddy Daisy
Covenant Presbyterian
Curbs Plus, Inc.
Daisy Church of God
Dallas Bay Baptist
Denso Manufacturing Athens- 3rd Shift Canceled
East 3rd Street Church of Christ
East Brainerd Baptist Church
East Brainerd Church of Christ
East Brainerd Church of God
East Chattanooga Church of God
East Cleveland Church of God
East Ridge Baptist
Echoes of Mercy Baptist
Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Rossville
Englewood Church of God
Eton Baptist Church
Ewtonville Baptist Dunlap
Faith Baptist Church Ringgold
Falling Water Baptist
Fellowship Bible Church Dalton
Fellowship Baptist Church Chickamauga
Fields of the Wood Church of God of Prophecy
First Baptist-Benton
First Baptist Chattanooga
First Baptist Cleveland
First Baptist Ft. Olgethorpe
First Baptist Gateway
First Baptist Lafayette
First Baptist Hixson
First Batpist Rossville
Flintstone Baptist Church
Frawley Baptist
Ft. Oglethorpe Church of Christ
Galen Internal Medicine and Pediatrics closed
Galen North closed
Georgia Northwestern Technical All Campuses - closing at 2pm
Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God
Gospel Way Baptist
Grace Baptist Chattanooga
Grace Bible Church Dayton
Grace Episcopal Church Brainerd
Graysville Church of God
Greenwood Baptist
Hamilton Baptist
Harmony Baptist
Heat Co no 2nd shift
Hickory Valley Baptist Church
Hickory Valley Christian Church
Highland Park Baptist
Hixson First Baptist
Honestville Baptist Church Ooltewah
Jasper First Baptist
Jewish Federation Film Series postponed
Karen Horton School of Dance
Kimball Tabernacle
Lighthouse Church Rossville
Living Stone Ministry
Lupton Drive Baptist
Maple Street Baptist Church
Mercy Tabernacle Benton
Metro Tabernacle no youth services or small groups
Middle Cross Baptist
Midway Baptist Church Ringgold
Mile Straight Baptist Church
Mountain Ridge Baptist Church
Mt Olive Ministries
National Dance Clubs
New Bethel Baptist
New City Fellowship Child Ministry Program
New Covenant Fellowship Church
New Haven Baptist
New Heights Baptist Church Ringgold
New Libery Baptist Church
New Monumental Church
New Salem Baptist Lafayette
New Salam Baptist Lookout Mtn
New Salem Baptist Soddy-Daisy
North Cleveland Church of God
North Hamilton Church of Christ
Northgate Mall - Closed
Oakwood Baptist Chickamauga
Olan Mills on Shallowford Rd - 2nd shift cancelled, 1st shift call for update
Old Bethel Baptist Chickamauga
One Accord Community Church
Ooltewah Baptist Church
Orchard Knob Baptist Church
Parkway Baptist Ft Olgethorpe
Peavine Baptist Church
People Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist
Power Plant Ministry Center
Red Bank Baptist
Red Bank Church of Christ
Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian
Red Bank United Methodist Church
Regional Obstetrical Consultants closing at 2
Rhea Central Church of God
Rhea County Church of God
Ridgedale Baptist Church
Ridgedale Church of Christ
Ridgeland Baptist Church
Rock Island Baptist
Rossville Church of God
Sale Creek Church of God
Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church
Sequoyah Baptist Tabernacle
Signal Mountain Baptist
Signal Mountain Church of Christ
Silverdale Baptist Church
Soddy Church of Christ
Solid Rock Community Church Chickamauga
South Cleveland Church of God
Spring Creed Rd Church of God
Sports Barn Hixson and Lee Hwy Closed
Sports Center Chickamauga
Stoney Point Baptist
St. John's United Methodist Church Hwy 58
St. Matthew Primitive Baptist
St. Stephen Church - no religious education classes
Sylvan Learning Center closed
Temple Baptist
Thompson Springs Baptist
Union Hill Baptist
Unity Baptist Church
UT Erlanger Cardiac Main and East Campus closed
Valley Brook Church of God
Victory Christian Fellowship
Vineyard Church - no youth group or evening classes
Warren Chapel
Waterville Baptist
West Cleveland Baptist Church
Westmore Church of God Cleveland
Westside Baptist Church Rossville
Westwood Baptist Church Cleveland
Woodward Avenue Church of God
World Restoration Center