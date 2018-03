CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)—Chattanooga's Red Cross chapter has announced the opening of local shelters to aid those affected by Wednesday morning's storms.

Bledsoe

1st Southern Baptist Church

2871 Main Street

Pikeville Tennessee 37367

(423) 447-2849

(Shelter was never opened at its original chosen location of Bledsoe Middle School)

Sequatchie County

Sequatchie High School

523 Hwy 28

Dunlap Tennessee 37327

(423) 949-2154

Hamilton County

South Chattanooga Recreation Center

1151 W. 40th Street, St. Elmo 37409

(423) 425-3550

Morris Hill Baptist Church

1804 Morris Hill Rd, Chattanooga, 37421

Phone (423) 892-2071

Bradley County

St Therese of Lisieux Parish

900 Clingan Ridge Dr NW

Cleveland, TN 37312 Phone: (423) 476-8123 (This shelter is now closed)



Rhea County

Central Baptist

321 Clinton Ave, Spring City

Phone (423) 619-1374

The organization says many in the area will need a dry place to stay and are without power.