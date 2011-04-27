UPDATE 31: Area power outages

Current outages

EPB – less than 50 (as of 5/6 , 9:45 pm)

NGEMC- all power should be restored (as of 5/3-11:00am)

Georgia Power – all restored (as of 5/3 10:45am)

Cleveland Utilities – all restored (as of 5/8 – 8:00 am)

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – all restored (as of 5/5 - 8:00 pm)

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

Sand Mountain Electric Coop- 9,000 (as of 5/3-8:30am)

Current outages

EPB – less than 50 (as of 5/6 , 9:45 pm)

NGEMC- all power should be restored (as of 5/3-11:00am)

Georgia Power – all restored (as of 5/3 10:45am)

Cleveland Utilities – 160 (as of 5/6 – 9:45 pm)

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – all restored (as of 5/5 - 8:00 pm)

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

Sand Mountain Electric Coop- 9,000 (as of 5/3-8:30am)

Current outages

EPB – 5,500 (as of 5/4 , 5:30 pm)

NGEMC- all power should be restored (as of 5/3-11:00am)

Georgia Power – all restored (as of 5/3 10:45am)

Cleveland Utilities – 796 (as of 5/4 – 4:00 pm)

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – 264 (as of 5/4 - 10:30 am)

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

Sand Mountain Electric Coop- 9,000 (as of 5/3-8:30am)

Current outages

EPB – 8,500 (as of 5/3 , 9:00 pm)

NGEMC- all power should be restored (as of 5/3-11:00am)

Georgia Power – all restored (as of 5/3 10:45am)

Cleveland Utilities – 1,034 (as of 5/3 – 4:00 pm)

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – 264 (as of 5/3 - 3:30 PM)

The number has gone up due to Tuesday's rain, less than 70 remain from tornado. Bradley -107; Hamilton - 89; Meigs- 31; McMinn - 28; Polk - 6; All other counties are reporting 1 or less.

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

Sand Mountain Electric Coop- 9,000 (as of 5/3-8:30am)

Current outages:

EPB – 14,500 (as of 5/2 , 10:00 pm)

Hamilton County- An EPB spokesperson says it could take as long as Thursday to restore all outages.

Should it rain, crews will continue to unless conditions become unsafe due to thunderstorms or other severe weather.

NGEMC- 300 (5/2, 10:00am)

Much of the visiting line crews used throughout the week across the system are now concentrating their efforts on the small area around Ringgold and in the Cherokee Valley Road area.

Georgia Power – 100 (as of 5/2 - 4:30 pm)

This total only includes customers in the Trenton area. All other areas have been restored.

The majority of outages are expected to be restored by midnight.

The Trenton area is expected to have all power restored by the end of the day.

Cleveland Utilities – 1,400 (as of 5/2 – 10:00 pm)

Bradley County-- 360 customers had been put back online as of 7:30 am, resulting in 94% of customers having power. They expect to have 98% back in service by Wednesday. Nineteen crews from other states worked 16 hour day on Monday.

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – 297 (as 5/2 of 8:30 am)

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

Current outages:

EPB – 24,000 (as of 5/1 – 5:00 pm)

Hamilton County- An EPB spokesperson says it could take as long as Thursday to restore all outages.

NGEMC – 400 (as of 5/1– 5:30 pm)

Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield, Chattooga, Floyd, Walker, Gordon

Georgia Power – 2,200 (as of 5/1 - 9:30 pm)

This total only includes customers in the Trenton area.

The majority of outages are expected to be restored by midnight.

Cleveland Utilities – 3,194 (as of 5/1 – 1:30 pm)

Bradley County

Volunteer Electric Cooperative – 1,900 (as 5/1 of 11:00 am)

Bradley- 920, Hamilton- 83, McMinn- 663, Polk- 229, remaining counties report two or fewer outages.

Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative –

Marion, Sequatchie, Coffee, Hamilton, Rhea, Van Buren

Athens Utilities Board -

McMinn

---

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) NGEMC is reporting that approximately 3,000 homes and businesses remain without power Friday morning.

Outages are scattered throughout the company's seven-county area with the most outages being in parts of Catoosa County and in Gordon County.

In Catoosa County, substantial system damage occurred along Highway 151, Holcomb Road, Salem Valley Road, and Cherokee Valley Road. The total count of broken poles has continued to climb as blocked roadways are cleared by crews. Over 100 broken poles are being repaired as crews work around the clock to restore power.

In Gordon County, less than 1,000 customers are still without power where damage is scattered and spread throughout the county.

Isolated outages may still exist in Chattooga, Floyd, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

Additional crews are arriving today. Over 100 utility personnel from various Southeastern regions are assisting NGEMC in the restoration efforts, bringing the total workforce count to approximately 300 people. Restoration timeframes are anticipated to last through the weekend and into early next week due to the severity and extent of the damage.

---------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)---EPB reports that nearly 10,000 home and businesses had power restored Thursday night. Friday morning approximately 57,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power to all homes and businesses.

----------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- EPB is reporting roughly 67,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

Wednesday's storm was massive and has severely impacted EPB's customer service area, even more so than the Blizzard of 1993 which took 8 days to restore power to all customers.

EPB is actively seeking all available crew resources from out of town and we will continue to work around the clock.

Currently, EPB has over 575 people working in the field and 400 on their way, from states as far away as Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio and Maryland, to assist in the restoration effort.

Residents without power may want to consider staying with friends or family who do have power.

-------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- EPB is reporting less than 80,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

The company says at the height of Wednesday's storms, 119,000 were without power. This estimate is the worst since the "Blizzard of '93" when 74,000 outages were reported.

"Our region has just experienced the most violent, widespread, and prolonged storm system in EPB's 76 year history," says President and CEO Harold DePriest. "In my 40 years experience with EPB, the damage from this set of storms is unprecedented in both scale and severity."

Completion of repairs are being based on the snow storm in 1993 and are expected to take several days.

"At this point, our closest frame of reference is the Blizzard," says DePriest, "which required 8 days of work, and we expect this to be a longer effort."

EPB has 572 people working in the field, 300 more on the way, and more crews will be brought in as they become available.

North Georgia EMC is reporting around 5,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Cleveland Utilities reports 5,200 outages as of 2:30 PM.

Crews continue to work to restore power to the many areas affected.

Customers without power are encouraged to make arrangements to stay with friends or family who still have electricity. Patience is appreciated as crews continue to work to restore electricity as safely and quickly as possible.

Comcast is reporting around 50,000 customers are without service, with the majority caused by power outages. Crews are working closely with utility companies on repairs.

------------------------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Approximately 10,000 North Georgia EMC customers are still without power after tornadoes and thunder storms roared through the area yesterday. In many areas, damage is still being assessed.

In Ringgold, line crews and utility personnel are assisting in rescue efforts by clearing downed power lines and debris.

Widespread destruction has occurred throughout NGEMC's service territory. Due to the extensive devastation and heavy debris, restoration to many areas is not expected for several days.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- EPB says they have approximately 81,000 homes and business without power this morning.

The company says it could take several days to restore service to all customers affected and those without power should consider staying with friends or family.

Approximately 10,000 NGEMC customers are still without power as a result of high winds, fallen trees and downed power lines. Outages are widespread across the seven counties served by NGEMC.

High voltage transmission lines are also out of service. Restoration efforts will remain ongoing through the next several days due to substantial damage to NGEMC's distribution system.

One of the hardest hit areas is Ringgold where a tornado caused extensive devastation.

Customers without power are encouraged to make arrangements to stay with friends or family who still have electricity. Patience is appreciated as crews continue to work to restore electricity as safely and quickly as possible.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- EPB is reporting nearly 90,000 homes and businesses are without power as of Thursday morning.

The company says it could take several days to restore service to all customers affected and those without power as of Wednesday night should consider staying with friends or family.

According to North Georgia EMC, as of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, reports around 10,000 North Georgia customers are without power because of Wednesday's storms.

Chattooga, Gordon, and Walker counties have the highest number of outages.

Please stay away from downed lines and report them immediately to North Georgia EMC, your local power company or call 911.

Extra crews are on-call to respond, should storm conditions cause more power outages.

Crews will remain on duty until all power has been restored and to repair new outages that may occur if storms persist.