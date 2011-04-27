After the Storm: Help us report the damage

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We are compiling a list of all the damage and relief efforts throughout the Tennessee Valley.

The amount of devastation is worse than anything our region has ever seen. You can help Channel 3 tell an even more complete story. Lines of communication are damaged and roads are blocked, meaning we have not heard from some of our neighbors.

So, we're asking for your help.

We need you to help us by becoming citizen-journalist tipsters. We'd like you to share videos, photos and written descriptions of the damage in your community. Let us know where the volunteers are being coordinated and the supplies are being collected.

Submit your reports to newstips@wrcbtv.com and photos and videos to pix@wrcbtv.com. Make sure to include your name and the location of your report with your submission so that we can confirm the details with proper authorities.

Once confirmed, we may add your reports to the list and give you credit for reports we use on air. As we gather new information, we will add it here as well to give everyone in our community a single source for everything that is going on.

TENNESSEE

HAMILTON COUNTY

Damage:

County EMA confirms 9 deaths, 28 severely injured.

Apison:

Men thrown from home in bathtub survive

Apison Family Says Survival Was A Miracle

Largest concentration of damage is Apison.

A command center has been set up at Apison Elementary School

Closed Roads:

London Lane

Bill Jones at McGee Road

East Brainerd at Apison Pike

Blair Road at McDonald Road

Tiftonia/Lookout Valley:

Trees on home

Assessing The Damage In Tiftonia

St. Elmo:

Reports of trees on home

East Ridge:

Damage concentrated in areas west of John Ross Road to South Seminole Drive

Holly Beth Zuckerman, Citizen Journalist: As I drove through East Ridge Thursday morning, it quickly became evident that this may have been one of the hardest hit areas along the southern edge of Chattanooga. Trying to reach my father became somewhat of a rat maze as I had to navigate around obstacles consisting of down trees, power lines across roads, and utility workers trying to put all the pieces back together. As I drove, panic began to well up inside as I passed dozens of homes, cars, power poles all crushed by trees. Power seemed to be out in the entire city, and my dad had no cell phone. I ended up parking several streets away and walking to find out that he and his home were alright. Luckily, Bi-Lo on Ringgold Road across from Bales Road is running on a generator and open to the public. Please be considerate when purchasing necessities so that everyone may have what they need.





Red Bank/ Norcross:

Natalie Crisp, Citizen Journalist: Lots of damage done to ely road and norcross area. (In Hixson) My cousins live there and are okay but every tree in yard fell, barely missed their house. Tons of houses with trees on them, and blocked roads still. Power lines down.

East Brainerd:

Chrystal Stallings, Citizen Journalist: I have taken in 2 dogs that were found roaming the streets in my neighborhood on Friday after Wednesdays terrible tornadoes / storms. They were found in Chattanooga near the East Brainerd area at the intersection of Morris Hill Rd. and Igou Gap. They are 2 dogs that stay together constantly. 1 is a black lab, who looks like he's still young, maybe a year old. The other is an apricot colored wither Llaso Apso or Maltese, I'm not sure. They were both wearing collars, but no tags. I'm taking them to the vet today to see if by chance they were microchipped. They've obviously been cared for besides being out in the storm and dirty water. [Editor's note: If you believe these are your dogs, contact Channel 3, we will be able to put you in touch with this CJ]

Relief Efforts:

Hamilton County EMA reports that all Volunteer and Donation efforts are now being coordinated by the Chattanooga Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Good neighbors come together for tornado victims

BRADLEY COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 9 deaths, "Many severely injured"

Bradley County mayor describes Cleveland as "looks like a war zone."

Jess Barnette, Citizen Journalist: Villa Drive/Freewill Rd Area – Homes destroyed; Michigan Ave School – Hit with damage; Blue Springs Elementary School – Damaged; Durkee Road/Spring Place Road – Homes Destroyed; Dalton Pike – Business leveled, homes destroyed; English Oaks Subdivision Old Parksville Road– totally wiped out; Subdivisions and Homes on Old Parksville just gone; Video of English oaks damage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmkxkY6146M

Relief Efforts:

Progress continues in Bradley Co. cleanup

Church coordinating volunteers in Bradley

Bradley Central High School will be open Saturday (4/30) to May 6th for Lunch and Dinner for people impacted by the storms. Lunch is 11am to 1pm and Dinner from 4pm to 7pm in the Cafeteria. They will also have the computer lab with internet access open for people to use.

Tennessee National Guard, TEMA utilizing Blackhawk helicopters to aid in search and removal of victims.

Knox County, Rutherford County urban search and rescue teams helping search for victims in collapsed buildings.

Jess Barnette, Citizen Journalist: Red Cross Shelters Set up around county; Churches like Westwood Baptist, First Baptist, Westmore COG offering hot meals morning, noon, and night; Parkview Relief Efforts – This is a volunteer led relief effort to get needed items out to those in Bradley County

POLK COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

McMINN COUNTY

Damage:

Athens:

Jessica Atwood, Citizen Journalist: The past two days my husband and I have been helping a family whose trailer was flipped on its top they had just moved in and were waiting on income tax to get a septic tank put in couldn't get insurance on it till that was done. She is disabled and he works everyday they have two little boys and now have nothing. I know there are many like this but watching everyone concerned about GA and Al it breaks my heart because it wasn't just them affected. I know they appreciate help but their whole life was in that home and thankfully they weren't in it was in a double wide next door that was picked up and moved. Just wanted to put out that it was also here and many were left homeless

Relief Efforts:

MEIGS COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

RHEA COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

BLEDSOE COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 4 deaths.

Four killed by EF3 in Bledsoe

Relief Efforts:

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 1 death.

Relief Efforts:

GRUNDY COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

MARION COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

Submit your reports to newstips@wrcbtv.com and photos and videos to pix@wrcbtv.com. Make sure to include your name and the location of your report with your submission so that we can confirm the details with proper authorities.

GEORGIA

DADE COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 2 deaths.

Trenton Survivors Saved by Tanning Bed Shelter

Sheriff Loses Home but Remains Confident Dade Co. Will Recover

Trio of tornadoes leaves Dade County reeling

Relief Efforts:

Crystal Cadieux, Citizen Journalist: The American Legion has Stepped in to Provide Food to Everyone 24/7 in Dade County! They are Cooking, Serving, & Delivering TO GO meals to everyone needing it by Volunteers..So if you can Help, Feel Free to Join! Food has been Donated there the NEED NOW is: BIG Back Up Generator, Cold/Freezer Truck; Also Needed: Non-perishable Foods, Paper/Plastic Plates, Silverware, anything & everything will Help! They also want Everyone in Dade County to know that any Food that is in their Refrigerators that may spoil...they Can Donate it & Be Fed & Help Feed the Rest of the Communities!! (this has been their means of feeding everyone the last couple days!)

WALKER COUNTY

Damage:

Flintstone:

Buildings collapsed at Eagles' Landing subdivision off 193.

Relief Efforts:

Volunteers being coordinated at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church, 90 Nick-A-Jack Lane, Flintstone, GA 30725.

Donations being coordinated at Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring, GA 30739, (706)375-7702

Cindy Scoggins, Citizen Journalist: Donations for tornado victims continue to be brought to The Bank of LaFayette. On Friday, several cash donations were also received, including one for $1000.00.

CATOOSA COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 8 people have died, 30 severely injured.

Storms close Ringgold Post Office to public

Relief Efforts:

After the Storm: How you can help victims in Catoosa County

Baseball offers a much-needed distraction in Ringgold

WHITFIELD COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

MURRAY COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

FLOYD COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

Rome:

Joshua Roberts, Citizen Journalist: Old jeans, close-toed shoes and enthusiastic hearts are the new "Sunday attire" for Connect Rome City Church's Sunday service, May 1. With one service at 9:45 am, Connect Rome is asking the community to arrive at Mount Berry Square Mall at 9:30am prepared to be the hands and feet of the community. There will be a baptism at 9:45am, followed by a community offering. Every penny of the offering will go directly and immediately into the tornado relief effort of the community. In step with the church's series "People of the Second Chance," Connect Rome will plunge into the middle of the tornado destruction in Rome and help remove debris, give out bottles of water, patch roofs and aid those who truly need a second chance.

Childcare will be provided, but children 10 and over are encouraged to join their families and serve in safe locations. If not a part of Connect Rome, people are encouraged to join on Sunday morning and pray for the city and those who experienced damages. Additionally, donations such as plastic totes, bottled water and cleaning supplies can be brought to the church located in Mount Berry Square Mall. To give financially to the clean-up efforts, follow the link and place "Tornado Relief" in the information line, https://www.networkforgood.org/donation/MakeDonation.aspx?ORGID2=262299874&vlrStratCode=MRXYUQ4SnYtJFaa%2b4sX7061yngla470jU0vk5jW7rPXCMZKb%2fcgUD9oEbQj2yql9 .

Submit your reports to newstips@wrcbtv.com and photos and videos to pix@wrcbtv.com. Make sure to include your name and the location of your report with your submission so that we can confirm the details with proper authorities.

NORTH CAROLINA

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Damage:

Relief Efforts:

Submit your reports to newstips@wrcbtv.com and photos and videos to pix@wrcbtv.com. Make sure to include your name and the location of your report with your submission so that we can confirm the details with proper authorities.

ALABAMA

JACKSON COUNTY

Damage:

Sheriff confirms 8 deaths

Jennifer Boldin, Citizen Journalist: My husband returned from a year long deployment in June 2010. While he was deployed, he took several American flags on various missions with him and had them certified for our close friends and family. On Wednesday, his Aunt and Uncle's house, Stacy and Justin Turner, was hit by the tornado that came through Bridgeport, AL and completely wiped their home away. All that was left was a few pieces of wood and metal. However, when looking through the rubble, they found all three flags that my husband brought home with him from his missions in Iraq for their family. He brought one home for his Aunt and Uncle, one home for his cousin Christopher Blevins and one home for his cousin Jacob Blevins... All lived in the home that was destroyed. Wednesday night they hung one up for their community. This is on the electricity pole in the corner of their property. Please keep them in your prayers! I thought this was a touching story of something found beneath the rubble!

Relief Efforts:

DEKALB COUNTY

Damage:

DeKalb Sheriff reports 35 people have died and over 100 people have been injured.

Burning Bans in effect for cities of Ider, Rainsville.

Relief Efforts:

Submit your reports to newstips@wrcbtv.com and photos and videos to pix@wrcbtv.com. Make sure to include your name and the location of your report with your submission so that we can confirm the details with proper authorities.