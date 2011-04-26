Hamilton County EMA Officials preparing for severe weather

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The National Weather Service is taking the severe weather threat very seriously. Chattanooga and Hamilton County first responders were briefed by NWS on Tuesday.

It's a watch and wait game for officials. Department heads are monitoring the forecast, that's how they'll decide if and when to call in extra personnel.

"It's a constant fear," says Gladys Oliver. "I've gone through five floods."

Oliver lives in East Brainerd on Chickamauga Road, and knows flooding all too well. That's what happens when you live in a flood zone.

"I'm don't worry anymore since we had our house raised," says Oliver. "Before I lived in fear."

Thanks to help from the City and FEMA the couple raised their home in 2009. Still some of her neighbors without flood insurance shiver at more than 5 inches of rain in the forecast.

"To alert all emergency responders so they can be as prepared as they possibly can," says Hamilton County EMA Chief, Bill Tittle.

Chattanooga and Hamilton County officials came together for an emergency briefing with NWS, on Tuesday. The hanging question is how will predictions look Wednesday?

"The 911 center will bring in extra bodies," says Tittle. "EMS folks will have extra personnel, if predictions stay the same."

Department heads were briefed on the chance of hail, high winds, rain and especially tornadoes.

"We always have extra staff available," says Hamilton County EMS Chief Ken Wilkerson. "You never know when something's gonna happen."

It all depends on what mother nature decides to do. In the meantime Tittle is urging people to be prepared.

"Watch for floods, evacuate ahead of it," he says. "Be alert, be smart and be safe."