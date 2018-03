PIKEVILLE, BLEDSOE COUNTY (WRCB) – Deputies in Bledsoe County are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

Deputies tell Eyewitness News around 3:30 pm Central a van collided with a school bus on Highway 30W.

Officials say people are being transported to Erlanger Bledsoe, but will not specify if those are children on the bus or passengers in the van.

Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office says Highway 30W going up Wheeler Mountain from Pikeville is shut down.

Deputies would not say how many children were on the bus at the time of the accident.