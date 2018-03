CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed the SunTrust bank on Northpoint Boulevard.

Police say around 11:30 am, an armed gunman entered the building and walked into the office of one of the bank's financial advisors. At gunpoint, officers say he demanded to see the manager. After realizing the manager was not available, investigators say he grabbed a teller and demanded money.

Investigators say the suspect fled on a bicycle.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothing, standing about 6'3", 250 pounds.