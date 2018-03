CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation's Aeronautics Division has announced $105,000 in grants for Chattanooga's airport.

The $105,556 will be used for constructing a new cargo ramp at the airport.

The ramp is part of a proposed multi-million dollar improvement at Lovell Field, including a new terminal and a fueling center.

The grants are made available through the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Aeronautics Division.

The TDOT Aeronautics Division administers federal and state funding to assist in the location, design, construction and maintenance of Tennessee's diverse public aviation system.