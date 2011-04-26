911 Director: Dispatchers fell asleep on the job

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say two 911 dispatchers in a north Georgia county fell asleep on duty in the past month after being warned earlier to stay awake.

Murray County 911 Director Peggy Vick said one dispatcher was given a written warning in February about sleeping on duty and was caught sleeping again in late March. Vick said she was suspended, then fired this month.

The Daily Citizen of Dalton reports that a video reviewed by Vick shows the dispatcher dozing during a shift in March.

Vick said another dispatcher was warned about sleeping in February, fell asleep again in April and was suspended. Vick said she has resigned.

Vick said the woman who resigned was turned in by a fellow dispatcher, and that she missed radio traffic between an EMS unit and the 911 center.

