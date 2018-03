DALTON (WRCB) – The Georgia unemployment rate was down slightly in March, but still remains above the national average.

The metro Dalton area's rate fell from 12.2 percent in February to 11.5 percent in March.

State officials say 200 new jobs were added in Dalton in March, mostly in manufacturing and the service-related industries, and there were fewer layoffs in manufacturing.

For the Northwest Georgia area as a whole, unemployment decreased to 10.2 percent in March, down four-tenths of a percentage point from a revised 10.6 percent in February.

The state's unemployment rate was 10.0 percent in March, down from 10.2 percent the month before.

March marked the 42nd consecutive month that Georgia has exceeded the national unemployment rate, which is currently 8.8 percent.