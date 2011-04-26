Paul Barys: Be prepared for severe weather Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Be prepared Wednesday afternoon and evening as severe thunderstorms start to move our way.

The chances are good that we will be under either a Tornado watch or a Severe Thunderstorm watch at sometime late in the day.

The threat for strong dangerous winds, large hail and tornadoes will be high.

You should have a severe weather plan organized along with a weather radio with batteries all ready to go.

- Paul Barys

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - With a strong weather system pushing through over the next couple of days, we will be under the gun with a good chance of severe weather.

For the rest of today we will see scattered thunderstorms firing up through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Tonight through Wednesday morning, we will not see much (if any) rainfall. Wednesday afternoon we can expect isolated showers and storms to begin to pop up.

Late Wednesday afternoon look for a strong line of storms to develop and move through the Tennessee Valley. It will bring a good chance of severe weather to the area during the late afternoon and evening hours. Late Wednesday night we will have cooler and drier air moving in for the rest of the week. For Wednesday afternoon/evening here is what we can expect:

RAIN: In West Tennessee, we can expect 4-6" of rain. For our area, look for about 2" of rain widespread with up to 3" in isolated areas. We could see higher amounts north of Chattanooga from Pikeville over to Athens. There we could see 3-4"

FLOODING: I would expect at least some minor flooding late Wednesday into Thursday as rivers and streams rise. Be prepared if you live in flood prone areas.

WIND: We will see widespread winds of 10-20 mph Wednesday afternoon. With thunderstorms, however, I would expect damaging wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

TORNADOES: There is a moderate risk of large hail and weak tornadoes during the late afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday.

-David Karnes