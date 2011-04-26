UPDATE: A dozen cars burned in repair shop fire

UPDATE: TUESDAY, APRIL 26th 5:00 pm

BIRCHWOOD, HAMILTON COUNTY,TN (WRCB) - A Hamilton County man watched his business go up in flames this morning.

Puddled plastic and feathered fiberglass is all that's left of Brent Bazemore's business.

"That yellow truck right there," Bazemore said as he pointed to a charred truck, "it blew fuel 25 feet out in the road."

The car lot outside Brent's Auto caught fire early Tuesday morning.

A newspaper carrier saw the glow and knocked on Bazemore's front door. He lives just feet from the shop.

"He's the one that called it in," said Bazemore, "if it wasn't for him, I don't know how much would have burned."

The highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department used water and foam to battle the fire that was fueled by gasoline and tires.

A total of 15 cars were lost, two of those belong to Bazemore.

"The rest of them were all customers," he said, "I was working on them, some of them were completed, ready to pick up, that won't happen now."

The fire likely started in or near a Ford eExplorer. Bazemore believes recalled parts may be to blame.

In 2009 Ford recalled 4.5 million Explorers, after faulty cruise control switches started fires in idle engines.

I called the customer on that Explorer this morning to see if she had done those recalls yet," said Bazemore, "she said no, she'd been meaning to but hadn't done it yet."

While fire investigators work to prove Bazemore's theory, he's calling customers. He says while insurance will likely cover the burned vehicles, the repair work he'd done on them will now go unpaid.

"We'll make it through, we always do," he said.

Hamilton County fire investigators have not released an official cause. Arson has not been ruled out, but Bazemore says he doesn't believe this is a case of arson. His shop was saved, but the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

UPDATE: TUESDAY, APRIL 26th 10:30 am

BIRCHWOOD, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - Channel three is on the scene of a multi-vehicle fire off Grasshopper Road.

The owner of Brent's Auto says a newspaper carrier woke him up and told him several vehicles outside his shop were on fire.

More than a dozen vehicles were damaged. The shop sustained some damage.

First responders on the scene say no one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26th 6:30 am

BIRCHWOOD, HAMILTON CO. TN (WRCB) - The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is are on the scene of a multi-vehicle fire.

Dispatch received the call around 4:45 Tuesday morning.

They say nearly a dozen cars caught fire at an auto salvage yard in Birchwood.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.