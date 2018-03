WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Emergency personnel are on scene of a three year old hurt by a lawn mower.

According to Whitfield County 911 Dispatch, the incident happened off W. Nance Springs Rd, in the south end of the county. The call came in about 7:45pm Monday.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital at Erlanger by Life Force.

We will bring you more details as they become available.