CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hardy Elementary School will no longer be a year round school.

Hamilton County Schools has decided to drop the idea, since neither parents nor teachers ever really bought into it.

So after seven years, the school will return to an August to May class schedule.

That begins this summer.

And the parents we talked to like that idea.

"One [child] is out of school and then turn around the other [child] is out of school. So it's kinda hard, but now it's convenient for me now. I can get them all in something at once," says Demetria Wilson, a Hardy Elementary parent.

Educators had hoped the year round schedule would produce better results than the traditional schedule, since some students seem to lose ground over the summer.

But Hardy failed to achieve its academic goals last year.