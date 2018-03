CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The UTC College of Business unveiled a new, state-of-the-art business facility Monday.

Dubbed the "Finance for the Future Initiative," the program will give students real-life business experiences to prepare UTC students for the business world.

The highlight of the program, the $1.5 million Bloomberg Trading Lab, will provide students with hands-on knowledge of real-time trading with a live ticker, CNN market feeds, and 12 Bloomberg Trading terminals.

UTC business majors now have the opportunity to become "Bloomberg Certified" through the unique, self-paced program.

FIND OUT MORE: