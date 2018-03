CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga Police Officer is the subject of an Internal Affairs investigation for accusations of attending a training exercise after drinking alcohol.

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson says Officer Jeremy Williams has been relieved of duty, but will continue working in a non-official role, pending the results of the investigation.

Williams was arrested last year after he was involved in an accident, while reportedly intoxicated.

That case was dismissed in court but he was found guilty of conduct unbecoming in the internal investigation and was given a letter of reprimand.