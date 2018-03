CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County judge has denied a request for a gag order in the case of Jesse Mathews.

Mathews' public defender requested the motion from Hamilton County Judge Rebecca Stern.

She said no, but added it's not a final decision. It could change if the grand jury indicts him.

A gag order would prevent everyone involved with the case from talking about it in public.

Mathews is accused of killing Chattanooga Police Sergeant Tim Chapin during an armed robbery at US Money Shops on Brainerd Road.