CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A veteran criminal defense attorney is facing charges of driving while impaired and violating the implied consent law.

Hank Hill, 61, was arrested late Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office website. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrest report states that a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy found Hill inside a 1984 pickup in a ditch at 600 Key Hulse Road in Signal Mountain at 11:57 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy helped Hill out and performed field sobriety tests, noting that Hill performed poorly. Four empty beer cans were found in the truck.

Hill took a breath test six times, but samples were insufficient for results, according to the report. He declined to give a blood sample at a local hospital.