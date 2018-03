WHITFIELD CO, GA (WRCB)-- The first of four furlough days in Whitfield County will take place Friday, April 29th.

County leaders decided last year to take furlough days in an effort to save $400,000.

All Whitfield County government buildings and offices will be closed.

Regular schedules will resume on Monday, May 2nd.

The Sheriff's office and Fire Department will stagger furloughs to maintain public safety.