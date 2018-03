KNOXVILLE, TN. (AP) - University of Tennessee assistant swimming coach Joe Hendee has died a year after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was 50.

Along with his work for the Volunteers, Hendee assisted coach Ray Bussard during his stint as a 1984 U.S. Olympic coach and aided in multiple international swim meets.

Bussard hired Hendee in 1978 as Tennessee's first full-time paid assistant coach.

The Volunteers earned a 177-32 dual-meet record, three SEC crowns and a national title during his tenure. Tennessee also had 92 individual SEC champions, 15 individual NCAA champions, three gold medalists and more than 100 All-America selections during Hendee's time as coach.

Hendee spent 33 years at Tennessee, making him the longest-tenured assistant coach in the history of men's athletics at the school.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

