CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A North Carolina company is recalling thousands of cucumbers, some sold in Tennessee, that could be contaminated with salmonella.

L & M Companies, Inc. say FDA inspectors found salmonella last week on cucumbers at a Florida business during a routine inspection.

In addition to Tennessee, shipments made their way to New York, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming.

The cucumbers were distributed whole and in bulk in cartons marked "Nature's Delight", with a lot number of PL-RID-002990.

So far, no one has reported being sick.