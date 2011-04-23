Hamilton County graduates come back to teach

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Four years ago, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Jim Scales promised the top high school seniors that if they got education degrees they would have jobs waiting for them.

On Thursday night, Scales introduced to the Board of Education three women who took him up on the offer.

Scales holds an annual honors banquet for the top 10% of graduates. He told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that he often finds future doctors, lawyers and military officers, but not always teachers.

Callie LaFleur had wanted to be a pharmacist. Then she started working with high school students at church and began to seriously consider the promise. Next fall she will be teaching high school English.

She said she hopes her experience will motivate her students to pursue college degrees.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

