by Nick Austin

Eyewitness News

Well, no Easter record was broken but yesterday's high of 84 at the Chattanooga airport did tie for the third warmest Easter in the Scenic City's history. The same temperature was reached on Easter Sunday in 2006, 1999, 1981, and 1962.

Updated Monday, April 25, 2011 at 2:05 p.m.

by Nick Austin

Eyewitness News

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Easter Sunday will bring above normal temperatures to the Tennessee Valley. Last Easter the high in Chattanooga reached 83 and the all-time warmest Easter for the Scenic City was 86 in 1946 (records going back to 1928). My forecast for tomorrow: 87!

Here is a list of the top 10 warmest Easters in Chattanooga:

86--1946

85--1985

84--2006, 1999, 1981, 1962

83--2010, 1986, 1976, 1954

The normal high for tomorrow for Chattanooga is 74.

Created Saturday, April 23, 2011 at 5:55 p.m.