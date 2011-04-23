Local toddler receives lung transplant

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Hixson toddler is on the road to recovery following a long-awaited lung transplant.

Since her birth in 2009, Elizabeth Jetton has required a ventilator to breath due to a rare lung disease called pulmonary interstitial glycogenosis. She has also suffers from pulmonary hypertension and a congenital heart defect.

In December, Elizabeth was flown to a Texas hospital for a transplant evaluation, and was finally listed in January.

Early Friday morning, the family was told a donor was located and Elizabeth was immediately taken into surgery.

In an online journal, her mother, Sheila Jetton, was happy to report her 16-month-old daughter had received two new lungs and that doctors were able to repair the hole in her heart.

She says Elizabeth will remain sedated over the next few days as doctors continue to monitor her progress.

Sheila Jetton is a member of the Chattanooga Police Department and war veteran.

Since July, the mother has been on extended leave thanks to her fellow officers donating leave time.

The department has also collected over $10,000 in donations for the family.

Jetton is excited for this new chapter in her daughter's life to begin and expresses her appreciation to everyone for their thoughts and prayers.