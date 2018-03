RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- The Northwest Georgia Crimes Against Children Task Force have arrested three men in Ringgold.

They say all three attempted to meet with a minor for sex.

Kenneth Acebal, 46, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and 44-year-old Kevin Heumaneus of Lawrenceville, Georgia, were arrested this week.

Also, 47-year-old Michael Mays of Dalton was picked up Dalton.

Police say all three met with what they believed were minors on the computer and began chatting.

Then made plans to meet, but what they didn't know is that they were chatting with undercover agents.