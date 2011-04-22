Water for Elephants premieres in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- After months of anticipation, the premiere for the feature film shot partly in the Tennessee Valley arrived.

Water for Elephants premiered Downtown at the Majestic, Friday night.

Eyewitness News talked to people to see what they thought of the Reese Witherspoon/ Robert Pattinson film.

"It's a huge production, at the Majestic, you can't beat it... Where else would you wanna see it," says Jamie D.

The red carpet rolls out and the magic begins.

"Oh yea, the whole red carpet thing is cool and people are taking pictures it's great," says Derek Yates.

The feature film, Water for Elephants, opened complete with a taste of Hollywood.

A circus-like atmosphere in the heart of downtown Chattanooga welcomed fans.

"It is about a circus and about an elephant," says a movie-goer named Barbara.

Folks in the Tennessee Valley first fell in love with the movie when it was filmed in Chattanooga and parts of North Georgia last summer; it was the draw for some.

"Oh yea, the house in Chickamauga, you can't miss it with all the railroads it's definitely Chattanooga," says Jamie D.

Chattanooga definitely embraced Water for Elephants, not only in the making but on the big screen.

"It was great emotional movie, toO well done," says Kyle Conkle.

"I thought it was really well made especially for it being in Chattanooga. Amazing to see put together on the big screen. It's amazing," says Jamie D.

"I mean the people in the theater after the movie we clapped, we clapped, we clapped," says Barbara.

It wasn't only the premiere that was packed with fans. The line was three deep waiting for the 10:10 showing.