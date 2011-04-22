UPDATE 2: Toddler killed in Rhea Co. crash; charges pending

DAYTON, RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A car accident in Rhea County Friday afternoon claims the life of a four-year-old girl.

The crash happened on Blythe Ferry Road just before 4:00 pm.

The child was thrown from the car that then landed on top of her.

Friends and neighbors say the family is completely devastated.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the tragedy could have been prevented if the child had been restrained.

Saturday morning Blythe Ferry Road in Rhea County is quiet and peaceful, with only the orange marks eluding to the chaos that unfolded there Friday afternoon.

THP's reports say the jeep carrying 36-year-old Ashley Robinson and her four-year-old daughter lost control when Robinson veered to the right and overcorrected.

That's when the jeep flipped and the child was thrown.

"People not buckling up, wearing their seatbelt, not paying attention, distracted driving, there are many causes of these crashes," says Lt. John Harmon with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Just this week, Trooper John Harmon spoke of increased patrols over Easter weekend.

"Last year, out of 10 fatalities on Easter weekend, six of those people weren't wearing their seat belt," says Harmon.

In this case, the THP report states, 'there was no child restraint device in use'.

Ashley Robinson wasn't wearing a seatbelt either.

Friends and neighbors say the family has decided to keep the news of the death as quiet and private as possible.

Trooper Harmon says you can never minimize the importance of seatbelt safety.

"Working these wrecks and these crashes, if you see what every Tennessee Highway Patrolmen sees working wrecks and crashes, you'd get a different perspective on life and you would wear a seatbelt," says Harmon.

The accident is still under investigation by THP, but according to the report, Robinson wasn't cited Friday; however, we're told that criminal charges are pending.