CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Tennessee's Senate Speaker is questioning a deal between the state and Amazon.com.

Ron Ramsey says he's not sure if state leaders should have agreed that Amazon would not pay sales taxes.

He says he thinks those types of programs should be looked at very closely in the future.

Ramsey has set up a meeting with the state's former jobs chief in an effort to discuss the issue.

Amazon.com is opening distribution centers in Hamilton and Bradley counties.