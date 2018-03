HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The Madison County Sheriff's Department says a 13-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway crashed a stolen car into an 18-wheeler.

Investigator Chad Brooks said the girl was reported as a runaway Thursday.

Investigators say she stole a vehicle from a neighborhood, and later was involved in an accident.

Brooks says just before midnight, the red Pontiac she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler at an Alabama 53 intersection.

Brooks said it wasn't until Friday morning that investigators determined the car had been stolen.

Brooks says the girl sustained injuries in the crash and was flown by Medflight to Huntsville Hospital.

It is not known if there was anyone else involved in the accident.

