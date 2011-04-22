Water for Elephants star Scott MacDonald in town for premiere

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Water for Elephants co-star Scott MacDonald has arrived in Chattanooga for the red carpet premiere Friday night.

MacDonald plays the character "Blackie", a bodyguard for the film's villain, "August".

In addition to Water for Elephants, MacDonald has starred in films such as Jarhead, The Rat Pack, and most recently, Open 24 Hours.

The actor has also made many television appearances in hit shows like Harry's Law, The United States of Tara, ER, Boston Legal, and The West Wing.

MacDonald will walk the red carpet at downtown's Majestic 12 for the premiere of Water for Elephants, which was partially filmed in the Tennessee Valley.

MacDonald says he is excited to be in Chattanooga, following the shoot back in July and August. He will see the film for the first time tonight with fans. He was unable to attend the cast and crew premiere in Los Angeles as well as the official New York premiere on Sunday.

"We had a great time and I want to emphasize that we had a great shoot here," says MacDonald.

The sold out premiere, complete with a circus theme, kicks off at 6:00 pm, with the movie beginning at 7:20 pm. The public is invited, and no ticket is required, to see the street performers beginning at 6:00.

The event is presented by our partners at the Times Free Press and co-sponsored by WRCB.